New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters in Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers.
Assembly polls are being held in the two northeast states on Monday.
Modi tweeted, “Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first-time voters, to vote in record numbers today.”
The counting of votes in the two states besides Tripura is scheduled on March 2.
