Maikhuli (Ri Bhoi): They are new to politics and competing for the first time in an Assembly election from Jirang, a key constituency in Ri Bhoi district along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Be it 36-year-old Riya Sangma of the BJP or 29-year-old Adrian Lambert Mylliem of Congress, there is “youth power” in this year’s Meghalaya Assembly elections who are hoping to make a difference by thinking with a new mindset.

Speaking to EastMojo after casting her vote here at a polling station here on Monday, Riya said that she was optimistic that the ongoing border resolution problem with Assam would be solved even as some residents of Maikhuli, Pillangkata, Jimiri Gaon, Maikhuli and Khanapara and some other areas in the periphery under Jirang constituency are not happy

People queue up to vote at a polling booth in the Jirang constituency

“If there is a BJP-led government in Meghalaya, the border issues with Assam, which is also a BJP-led government, will be mutually settled in due course of time as opposed to governments led by different parties,” she said.

Riya was confident that the saffron party would win more seats than in the 2018 Assembly elections when it won only two.

“We are certainly going to improve the tally this time in Meghalaya,” she said.

In regard to women and youth empowerment, Riya said that the party would look forward to bringing many central schemes that benefit women and young people in the matrilineal state.

On Meghalaya being a Christian-majority state and the apparently “conflicting” BJP’s ideology, she said that the Opposition always rakes up such propaganda (of BJP being anti-Christian) against the party, in any state, before an election.

“They stay mum for five years and make such propaganda before an election be it in Meghalaya or Nagaland, which people have now understood. People want development. Politics and religion should not be mixed,” Riya said.

She also cited the example of neighbouring Assam, a BJP-led state, and the kind of development it has witnessed in the past six to seven years.

“We don’t need to look far, but only see the kind of progress Assam has made under BJP and a ‘double-engine’ government (BJP-led NDA government),” Riya said.

Voters queue up at a polling booth

In regard to the basic issues that confront Jirang, she said. “Roads need to be developed; there is an issue of water scarcity in some places; there is no good college, no proper school for people in the hills. Besides, the power scenario is bleak in some villages in the hill areas,” she said.

There are eight candidates in the fray from the Jirang constituency. “However, this time, I feel that Riya it is time for the BJP to win the seat,” she said, claiming that the youth and the young voters of the border seat were with the saffron party.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been an inspiration for many young generation people. They are inspired by his development agenda. They want the development of the state. I want to ensure that the central schemes, which are sanctioned for Meghalaya, reach the common people,” Riya said.

According to the electoral rolls published in January this year, Jirang Legislative Assembly Constituency has a total electorate of 41921 voters, with 21275 males and 20646 females.

On the other hand, Adrian Lambert Mylliem, 29, the youngest contestant from Jirang this time who is contesting from Indian National Congress (INC) said, “Much needs to be done in terms of strengthening the border areas and ensuring the safety of the people living along the state’s boundary with Assam.”

Adrian further downplayed the talk of Congress “being weakened” this time, saying “Congress is a party that has always created new leaders in the states”.

Voters in Maikhuli (Jirang)

“I firmly believe that the Congress will make future state leaders. The youth need to come up and replace the veterans,” he said.

On what will be the key areas that he will work on in the event of a win, “More needs to be done in regard to making policies to ensure the future of youths, farmers and people who are stricken by poverty.

“I plan to serve the people and work to ensure that the farmers of Jirang get what they deserve,” he said, adding, “Right now, there are certain exploitative practices that are harming them.”

Adrian further said he would also focus on the aspect of career counselling of youths in the constituency. “As far as youth employment in the constituency is concerned, we have to look at certain avenues and help youths to absorb them in industries and make their lives secure,” he said.

On the healthcare and education front, Adrian rued the fact that in Jirang there is no civil hospital or a community health centre.

“Health is a major aspect where a lot needs to be done in Jirang. The same goes with education with no government college or proper schools,” he said.

It may be mentioned that Riya and Adrian are up against sitting MLA from National People’s Party (NPP) Sosthenes Sohtun, who will be posing a major challenge to their prospects.

As it is, Jirang was one of 20 Assembly seats won by the NPP in the 2018 elections. Sohtun had defeated Congress’ Witness Day Sancley by a margin of just 220 votes in that poll.

On the other hand, there were youths in the polling booths as well with many first-time voters keen to make a difference.

Dokatchi Marak

One such first-time voter at a polling booth in Dehal Bagan near Byrnihat was 18-year-old Dokatchi Marak.

“I have been excited since yesterday that I will be voting for the first time this morning. The occasion will remain etched in memory. I woke up early to vote and I am happy that I have been given a memento (first-time voter) as well from the election department,” she said.

Rohit Lapang

Another first-time voter, 18-year-old, Rohit Lapang, a student of Ri Bhoi College said, “I had to drop out last year because of a health issue but want to continue my studies in the coming year. In regard to my aspirations, I want our MLA to give opportunities to the youth. Interior roads need to be developed and some other amenities are also needed.”

This correspondent could see many young and old voters, men and women, coming out to vote across polling booths in the constituency.

From early morning, till evening, some people took their time, with some even waiting for the morning rush to make way for a calmer ambience and cast their votes at ease by mid-afternoon.

Also Read | NPP to emerge as the single-largest party in Meghalaya: India Today-Axis My India exit poll

