Shillong: The Meghalaya Election Department is extending an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 15 lakh which will be paid to the next of kin of polling officer Chesham Ch Marak who died in a car accident on Saturday while on polling duty.

Chesham Ch Marak died in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district when the vehicle in which he and others for 44/8 Jangrapara LP School of 44-Raksamgre Assembly Constituency were travelling overturned at Photamati on Saturday night.

The other officials and security personnel reported minor injuries and were taken to Tikrikilla community health centre from where Chesham Ch Marak and his colleagues were referred to a hospital in Goalpara. Chesham, the second polling officer, who suffered head injuries was later taken to Guwahati where he was declared brought dead at the hospital.

CEO FR Kharkongor expressed his condolences on Marak’s untimely demise and described him as a keen and dedicated worker and a flag bearer of democracy.

The CEO also extended prayers and support to Marak’s family during this time of grief. He further acknowledged the significant efforts of all polling officials and members of the Election machinery, who are the true “foot soldiers” of democracy.

The polling materials, including EVM/VVPAT, were secured by the Sector Magistrate and Sector Police Officer, accompanied by CAPF, and transported to the designated Polling Station. The CAPF is responsible for guarding the Polling Station to ensure transparency throughout the entire electoral process.

