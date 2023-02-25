Ampati: The first day of movement of polling personnel for the General Election to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly 2023 in South West Garo Hills on Saturday saw the departure of 40 polling parties for their respective polling stations in the three Legislative Assembly Constituencies in the district.

The district has 158 polling stations. With polling personnel having moved to the 40 polling stations on the first day, the rest 118 polling parties will move to their respective PS on the second day.

Three polling parties under the 53-Ampati (ST) LA Constituency, 13 polling parties under the 54-Mahendraganj (ST) LA Constituency and 24 polling parties under the 55-Salmanpara (ST) LA Constituency made their way to their respective polling stations in South West Garo Hills district from Ampati on the first day of movement of polling personnel.

