Tura: The election festival in Garo Hills reached its zenith today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Tura for his maiden visit at about 3:15 pm. He was earlier in the state capital, Shillong where he did a road show before coming over.

After reaching the landing site at the BSF helipad, PM Modi’s charisma was on full display, with the PM waving to the public that stood by both sides of the road. Modi even got off his vehicle momentarily to walk and greet people along the route to the Alotgre playground, the venue of the BJP rally.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

All 24 candidates of the BJP from Garo Hills were present at the site of the meeting along with the Union Minister for Minority Affairs John Barla and Assam’s deputy speaker Numal Momin.

Upon his entry into the stage, he was greeted by the BJP contingent and a huge round of applause from the crowd gathered. He was later felicitated by the two Tura contestants, Bernard Marak, Adamkid Sangma and Selsella’s Ferlin CA Sangma with the Garo traditional headgear and jacket.

After his customary wave to the crowd, he bowed to them to rapturous applause with the crowd, nearly 20000 in and outside the stadium, eagerly waiting to listen to the PM. Some had waited for hours in the February heat to catch a glimpse.

“To have the PM of our country address us is a dream come true. We will remember this day for a very long time to come,” said one resident who was at the stadium.

Starting his speech with the fact that there was an attempt to not allow him to come and meet the people of the town of Tura by vested forces, Modi said that the people of the state had already given him a place in their hearts.

“I don’t need a stadium for the love of the people of the state to show their love. Their presence in Shillong and on the way to the meeting in Tura has shown me that the people have already given me a place in their hearts,” said Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Emphasising the need for a double-engine government for the benefit of the people of the state, Modi stated that for central schemes to permeate to the people of the state, it was essential for the state to also have a BJP-led government.

“Meghalaya wants a BJP government as it means speedy development for the state. It would also mean the stop to bandhs, and blockades. BJP in Meghalaya will also mean the end of corruption and scams. It means that every family has a pucca house, electricity and water,” he said.

He also emphasised that the BJP would mean more employment for the youth, support for women and the preservation of the culture, music and traditions of all communities.

“There are many sectors in which the centre and the state need to work together.Look at the states where the BJP is ruling. Development has been immense. We have increased the budget for the NE states by quite some margin. In the last 9 years, we have given huge amounts of money, but there has been no development. Where has this money gone,” he asked.

The PM further stated the youths were telling him that all employment opportunities in the state have vanished.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“This is why the people of the state have decided to have a government in Shillong and New Delhi. We have the vision and the belief for the development of the state,” he added.

He added that the 11 districts of the state were connected to other states and attempted to connect the state internationally so that farmers in the region could benefit from organic farming in the international markets.

“Sabka saath, sabka vikash is our secularism. We have not seen religion in giving our schemes but only the convenience of our mothers and sisters. For the BJP, the country and its people matter,” he stated as the counter to the party being called anti-Christians.

He referred to two cases where two Kerala nurses and a pastor kidnapped from Afghanistan were rescued by the government as cases in point.

He added that their government had increased the budget for the tribal ministry and that more than 2 lakh farmers were benefiting from the PM – Kisan scheme in the state while applauding the party in Meghalaya for increasing the amount from Rs 6000 to Rs 8000 in their manifesto.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Taking a potshot at his detractors, Modi said, “Till Modi is alive they know that I will continue receiving the love of the people and that is why they are wishing for my death. They are even praying for my death and have even dug my grave. Do some social work instead of digging my grave. They take out slogans like ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi, desh keh raha hai, Modi tera kamal khilega’” said the PM to the gathering to another round of applause.

Also Read | India scaling heights, Meghalaya making strong contributions: Modi

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









