Meghalaya 2023: BJP isn't anti church or anti Christian, says Rituraj Sinha

Shillong: While contenders of BJP in Meghalaya such as NPP, TMC and Congress continue to attack the saffron party on communal lines, BJP national secretary and NE in-charge Rituraj Sinha has assured the people of the state that BJP is not anti-Church or anti-Christian.

Sinha said Prime Minister Modi cares for the people and respects the local traditions, cultures, food habits, and religion.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The BJP, which has two seats in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, has been involved in high-octane campaigning by roping in top guns for the 2023 assembly elections. Corruption-free, dynasty-free, and development-oriented government are the main agendas of the party in this general election.

He said people have forgotten the fact that the BJP government, under the PRASAD scheme, is helping the redevelopment of hundreds of old churches and other related institutions.

“People don’t talk about the fact that we have been in the government in Nagaland. We haven’t put a ban on the food habits of people. We haven’t put any other restrictions that are going to upset the community. So, I think these are just rumor-mongering. Some people think that the only way to tackle BJP is by giving a communal colour,” claimed Sinha.

Sinha said, “BJP has immense respect for the local traditions, cultures, food habits, and religion. These are personal choices that people make, and as long as these choices do not cause any inconveniences to other sections of society, BJP has due respect for all.”

“We had organised a massive outreach programme when national president JP Nadda visited Shillong. He took time to meet the pastors and other church leaders along with other religious leaders in the city,” Sinha added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | India scaling heights, Meghalaya making strong contributions: Modi

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









