Shillong: The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Meghalaya minister Brolding Nongsiej for allegedly doling out money in his constituency, under the garb of a rural development programme, and thus violating the model code of conduct (MCC), officials said on Thursday.
A social organisation had lodged a complaint with the returning officer alleging that a woman was seen accepting the money being given by the minister.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Acting on the complaint, the returning officer of Mawthadraishan assembly constituency in West Khasi Hills district directed the candidate of the United Democratic Party to reply within February 25 as to why action should not be taken against him.
Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.
Also Read | Meghalaya: BSF arrests 3 while trying to smuggle betel leaves to Bangladesh
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Guwahati to get Vande Bharat train service after Howrah-NJP success
- EC notice to minister for ‘doling out money’ in poll-bound Meghalaya
- Regular use of laxatives linked with increased risk of dementia: Study
- NIA court reopens anti-CAA stir case against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi
- Red signal to Etalin project may impact Arunachal’s hydropower plan
- IIT Guwahati constructs 3D printed security post using industrial waste