Tura: Bernard Marak, the BJP candidate for the prestigious South Tura seat, has once again stated that the decision to deny permission for holding PM Narendra Modi‘s meeting in the PA Sangma stadium was intentional.

During a press conference held at his residence on February 23, Bernard Marak claimed that the authorities intentionally denied permission for holding PM Narendra Modi’s meeting in the PA Sangma stadium.

According to Bernard, the authorities wanted the program to be held in Jengjal, which is approximately 30 kilometres away from the stadium, as they did not want the PM to witness the situation where people were robbed near the stadium. Bernard further alleged that residents of the area were evicted without any acquisition records, and the government did not want the PM to witness this situation.

He added that the NPP was trying to divert the whole program during a time when all public transport had been acquired for the election. However, the event tomorrow at Alotgre ground has been fixed and will have the PM in attendance.

“There have been lies after lies made by the incumbent government including housing, water supply to every household, free electricity etc but these have only been on paper. On the ground these central schemes have not been implemented,” he added.

PM Modi will be in the town of Tura tomorrow to campaign for the BJP candidates from the region and will also speak to the people about the developmental initiatives that have been denied to them. He asserted that Modi’s speech would be about the denial of the schemes that the centre gave but have vanished in the state.

On the question of why the BJP supported the NPP in government formation, Bernard stated that CM Conrad Sangma has changed and was not the same as he was 5 years ago.

“There was a lot of belief in him and that is why there was support from our party but he has changed. He has become self-centred and is only engaged in working for his party and his relatives while sidelining everyone else. I campaigned for him in his last election but he still went ahead and implicated me for 4 months. Now I stand against him with immense support from our central leaders,” said Bernard.

Bernard felt that 2018 was different from 2023 as the party has been accepted in the state and people will be voting for the party.

“We are still lagging behind against the Khasi – Jaintia Hills despite 50 years of statehood. We are determined to reach out to all constituencies this time around and to all communities. The PM coming to Tura is an indicator that the BJP is serious about the development of the state. The PM’s presence in Tura tomorrow will have a huge impact in the run-up to the election,” he added.

