Meghalaya: BSF arrests 3 while trying to smuggle betel leaves to Bangladesh

Shillong: Three persons were apprehended by BSF while trying to smuggle over 6,000 kg of betel leaves worth Rs 16 lakh to Bangladesh near Dawki in Meghalaya, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, BSF troops seized three mini trucks along with drivers and 6,440 kg of betel leaves worth Rs 16 lakh at Wahkdait near the international border, a BSF spokesperson said.

The vehicles were heading towards the international border when they were intercepted, he said.

According to the BSF, betel leaves are in high demand in Bangladesh prompting smugglers to earn high profit through illegal trade of these leaves.

Meghalaya shares a 443 km long border with Meghalaya.

The trio along with the seized items were handed over to the customs authorities for follow-up action as per law.

The Customs authorities said the three persons were arrested and charged as per law of the land.

