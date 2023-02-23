Tura: Tura has been gearing up for the Narendra Modi show in probably the biggest crowd-puller in recent times in the region. While this is not the first visit of the PM to Garo Hills, it will, however, be his first in the town of Tura, which will see an official PM visit after decades.

The PM is expected to land in Tura at 2:45 PM and then make his way through the streets to the venue by 3 PM. He is expected to complete his speech by 3:45 before leaving Tura.

The meeting will be held at the Alotgre playground, one of the oldest grounds in the region with security arrangements expected to be tight. The only problem for those that wish to visit would be that the approach roads to the meeting venue are narrow.

Security personnel could be seen along the road to the stadium, ensuring the security of the PM is watertight. The personnel were seen manning the route along which the PM is expected to travel.

Earlier, the PM’s visit was to take place in the PA Sangma stadium, which would have given more breathing space to residents. The denial of permission on the fact that the stadium is still under construction despite being inaugurated did not go down with the BJP leadership who called it a deliberate attempt to hamper their campaign.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah, set the ball rolling for the BJP poll campaign, calling the state the most corrupt in the country with a clarion call for strengthening the BJP so that it could develop the state.

PM Modi’s visit will bolster the party campaign, with many leaders feeling the party had a strong chance of not only bagging a few seats but being a major player in government formation this time.

Meanwhile, the administration has announced no parking areas in various parts of the town, including Dobasipara helipad to Gurjoo studio and from CS Office, Ringre, Chandmari, lower W to the event venue at Alotgre.

Bernard Marak, the BJP candidate for South Tura felt it was a privilege to have the PM pay a visit.

“Every constituency in the country wants a visit by the PM and we have been chosen. His coming to our town will augur well for the party and also indicates how seriously our party is taking this election. Everyone in our party in Garo Hills is enthused by his visit,” said Marak.

Many others from the town of Tura expressed their happiness at having the PM come to town and said they would be a part of the gathering.

“Whether I vote for the BJP or not is another matter but I will go to hear him speak. Many others like me feel the same. We are just excited and hope it will have fireworks,” said a Babupara resident.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Move to not allow PM’s rally was intentional, says Bernard Marak

