Shillong: On Thursday, Mariahom Kharkrang, the BJP spokesperson in Meghalaya, strongly criticized the TMC by bringing up the bail petition of the wife and son of Manik Bhattacharya, a TMC MLA and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

Both of his family members had their bail petitions rejected and have been sent to judicial custody. Manik himself is also in custody in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment for government-aided primary schools, known as the SCC scam.

During a press conference in Shillong, Kharkrang targeted the TMC and accused them of being involved in the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam. He questioned whether Meghalaya wanted to adopt the TMC’s flagship model of employment, which he claimed involved illegally recruiting teachers and non-teaching employees in Bengal’s schools.

Kharkrang also criticized the TMC for the alleged rise in corruption in the state and accused Block Development Officers (BDOs) of collecting “cut money” in exchange for job cards.

“This is the corrupt culture that TMC wants to bring to the State like Meghalaya,” said Kharkrang.

Kharkrang further stated that the TMC leaders in Meghalaya are the same group of corrupt individuals who were in power for eight years before 2018 and did not take substantial steps to create job opportunities. He accused them of attempting to deceive voters in order to gain another five years to play with the future of Meghalaya.

According to Kharkrang, the TMC’s Meghalaya Youth Employment (MYE) Card is another false promise that aims to deceive voters in the same way the TMC did in West Bengal.

As a candidate for the North Shillong Constituency, Kharkrang also criticized the National People’s Party (NPP), claiming that there is a general perception in the state that one must be close to NPP leadership to secure government jobs. He added that the recruitment system for government jobs lacks transparency and that a majority of educated youths are leaving the state in search of better job opportunities.

Kharkrang further criticized the NPP’s promise of creating 5 lakh jobs in the next term, claiming that similar promises made in the previous five years did not yield results. He alleged that government positions will continue to remain vacant, and when they are eventually filled, they will be given to the close relatives and associates of NPP leaders and MLAs.

