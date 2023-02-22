Rajabala: Overnight rains and inclement weather in the Garo Hills region had left many politicians to call off important visits to the region in the wake of elections. The same had perpetuated the small village of Nekikona Kilapara under Rajabala constituency in West Garo Hills.

Early morning rains today had left many feeling their meeting with AITC chairperson, Mamata Banerjee along with a host of political celebrities from the AITC, including their MPs, Derek O’Brien, Mahua Moitra, Meghalaya election in-charge, Manas Bhuyan, opposition leader, Mukul Sangma.

Along with these leaders were the MLA contestants from Rajabala, Dr Mizanur Rehman Kazi, Phulbari’s SG Esmatur Mominin and Selsella’s Agassi R Marak.

Mukul Sangma made a late entry into the rally being the last to speak though for most that came, ‘Didi’ and her coterie of leaders made the wait worth it.

Until this morning the inclement weather in Garo Hills and rains in the plain belt had left the entire area soggy, with the field in which the meeting was to take place getting muddy and slippery. The AITC however informed that their meeting was still on and Mamata was on her way.

Upon hearing information of the meeting going ahead, it was a melee of sorts that took place. People began appearing at the centre at 9 AM in the morning with the meeting beginning with speeches by MPs, Moitra, O’Brien and Bhuyan all asking and requesting for a change of governance in the state and also why the TMC was the best bet against corruption and the BJP backed NPP.

While the gathering was huge, with none of those present being an expert on crowd numbers, it would be difficult to put a number to it. However the number at the rally site and those outside literally matched.

At around 12:30 PM, it became a nightmare for vehicles to move towards the rally centre. People crowded both sides of the AMPT road making it difficult for travelers. An ambulance that was stuck however was allowed through though for others, the gear of the day was the 1st one.

“There were many more who could not come due to the congestion on the road. However with the kind of response that we had to the rally, I think there is no more competition on who is going to win the seat. The mandate is very clear,” said local candidate, Mizanur.

Mamata, who entered the venue along with Abhishek, made a speech urging those gathered to choose the TMC and ensure a clean government unlike what she called a scandalous one under the BJP backed NPP led government.

She however was in a hurry to return to West Bengal as the weather continued to remain grim and on advice of her security counsel. She however waited until Mukul Sangma completed his speech before making a quick exit.

Despite the meeting concluding at about 2:20, people continued to remain at the site as those that tried to make their way got stuck once again on their way due to the returning traffic. The scene remained the same till more than 2 hours after, only clearing after everyone felt they needed to get back home.

“It is a virtual mela for all of us as we had shops of every kind to go to. We also wanted to see our Mamata Di and listen to what she had to say. She has been a firebrand since she started her political career and has remained so,” said a resident of Rajabala who came to the meeting.

Next up is the election rally of the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi in Tura

