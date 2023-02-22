Shillong: Following hours of delay, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Malki ground in Shillong on Wednesday to address a public meeting.

Although a few chairs remained empty, the other supporters continued to maintain their enthusiasm.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During his address, Gandhi stated that he came to Shillong because he believes that the ideology of the BJP, specifically the RSS, is attempting to attack and destroy the culture, tradition, and religion of the people in the state.

He added that he is here to assure them that the Congress party stands with them in this fight, and they will not allow the ideology of the BJP to harm their language, tradition, religion, culture, and history.

Gandhi said the Congress party believes that resorting to violence and anger is not the Indian way. He added that such actions would amount to hatred, and India is not a hateful, violent and angry country. He also criticized the BJP and RSS, describing them as bullies who think they know everything and have no respect for others.

Gandhi urged the people to unite and fight against them collectively, using non-violence, affection, love, and respect for each other’s traditions, cultures, languages, and religions. He emphasized that the way to defeat them is not through violence but by standing together and upholding the Indian values of non-violence and respect for diversity.

During the event, Gandhi was seen wearing a traditional Khasi jacket as a sign of respect for the history, culture, and traditions of the people in Meghalaya. He expressed his intention to visit the state to understand the perspective of the people and to appreciate their history.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I have come here to listen to and appreciate your history, culture, and tradition. I am wearing this jacket as a sign of respect for your culture and tradition, and my actions reflect this sentiment. If I were to come here as the Prime Minister does and put on this jacket, only to attack your religion, culture, history, or language, it would be an insult to you. Therefore, I come here with humility, wearing this jacket as a symbol of respect for you, your ancestors, and everyone who lives in this state. By doing so, I will leave Meghalaya with wisdom, understanding, and affection,” Gandhi said.

Also Read | Big guns may not boom, split in oppn votes to help NPP: Meghalaya Dy CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









