Shillong: The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) on Wednesday urged citizens to diligently exercise their right to vote with a clear conscience on election day.

Additionally, the forum has condemned a political party for the alleged misuse of the gospel song, ‘I have decided to follow Jesus’.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to KJCLF Secretary Rev EH Kharkongor, the alleged act of misusing the gospel song, ‘I have decided to follow Jesus’, by a political party is insulting and insensitive.

He further stated that this act calls into question the maturity and integrity of the candidate and their party, and it is up to the electorate to decide how to respond.

Recently, an FIR was filed against a leader of the NPP from Williamnagar for distorting a Christian devotional song that is considered sacred by the community. The leader allegedly replaced the word ‘Jesus’ with ‘NPP’ in a video that was uploaded on social media.

The forum has observed that the election campaigning in different parts of Meghalaya is intensifying, with candidates and their parties using various tactics and expressions to garner support.

Rev Kharkongor of the KJCLF remarked that as ordinary citizens of the state, people participate in the quinquennial cycle of criticisms, appreciations, charges, counter-charges, evaluations, and aspirations to do better. During the election season, political manifestos are presented in various forms, including speeches, skits, and creative tunes, but often with excessive noise levels that exceed the tolerance of the ordinary citizens in their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, Rev Kharkongor emphasized that when matters concerning personal sentiments of individual citizens are touched upon, they need to be questioned and checked.

“This is with the full knowledge that the people will vote for a new government which will be committed to the welfare and future of the people without any prejudice or bias in promoting peace and harmony,” the KJCLF secretary added.

Also Read | Meghalaya 2023: Unlike BJP, I visit with humility, says Rahul Gandhi

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









