Shillong: Former cop and BJP candidate from North Shillong, M Kharkrang asserted that August 13, 2021, was a blot on the face of Meghalaya.

Addressing a conclave in North Shillong, Kharkrang recalled on August 13, a group of youths stormed a police unit after which police fled away by abandoning weapons and the youths roamed on the streets of Shillong brandishing weapons.

Talking about non-tribals, Kharkrang said many non-tribals are third generation of their families and have been staying here since their grandparents’ time, but they are still considered second-class citizens.

Kharkrang said a constable died while fighting militancy in Meghalaya and gave up his life for the state, but his children are considered second-class.

“Same people who come with folded hands asking for your vote curse you and say words which not meant to be said when they go to Khasi areas,” he said, lamenting that non-tribals are considered thugs in Meghalaya irrespective of which community they belong to.

“Parties which beg your vote in Khasi localities are the ones who say when they come to power, they will ensure that Dkhars (outsiders) are removed,” he said.

He said he stood by the non-tribals and every citizen of Meghalaya during the hype of militancy and he would continue to do so.

Admitting that non-tribals don’t dare to speak as they care for their families, he said that 99 per cent of the Khasi community does not have any wrong thoughts.

