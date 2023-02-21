Shillong: With just a few days left for the 2023 assembly elections, all the political parties in Meghalaya are roping in star campaigners to reach out to the voters.

AICC Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrived in Shillong on Tuesday to campaign for the party candidates for the ensuing polls. The Congress leader addressed a press conference at Congress Bhawan in Shillong.

Addressed a press conference at Congress Bhawan, Shillong.

The voters of Meghalaya will give their mandate to Congress for the progress and development of the state.#5starMeghalaya #CongressForMeghalaya @INCMeghalaya pic.twitter.com/RDW7II4QAD — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) February 21, 2023

“The voters of Meghalaya will give their mandate to Congress for the progress and development of the state,” he said.

Urging voters to bless the Congress party, Pilot said, “The Congress may not have the resources to match BJP, but we have the support and the blessings of the voters.”

The mass exodus of elected representatives from one party to another is not healthy trend for the party and the political system, the AICC leader said. He added, “Most of the political leaders in the state, no matter where they are today, have originally been a member of the Congress party.”

“Congress’ relationship with the people of the state has been there for decades. There are many parties that are trying to spread their wings in the state. But the Congress has a long history of commitment and performance. The voters of the state are very well aware of it,” claimed Pilot.

Pilot also lashed out at the BJP for indulging in corruptions. “If voted to power, the Congress will enhance the IT and tourism sector and will create job opportunites for the youths of the state,” he said.

He added that Congress has deliberately given tickets to young men and women, qualified professionals who are committed to work for the welfare of the people and development of the state. Out of 60 seats, 10 seats have been alloted to woman candidates for the first time, he added.

Addressed a public meeting in favour of our Congress candidate from Shillong (North), Shri J. Antonius Lygdoh.

I appeal to the voters to vote in favour of Congress. #5starMeghalaya #CongressForMeghalaya @INCMeghalaya pic.twitter.com/Qs0qpiykMP — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) February 21, 2023

Later, he also addressed a public meeting and campaigned for Congress candidate from Shillong (North) J. Antonius Lygdoh.

