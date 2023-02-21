Shillong: While BJP is aiming to put an end to dynasty politics in Meghalaya, NPP candidate from Nonthymmai Jasmine MLyngdoh has said that the word dynasty politics has been misconstrued.

Lyngdoh, who is the sister of former MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh, mentioned in an interaction with a few members of the media that being born into a family of politicians often results in the mindset of wanting to serve the people, which people tend to forget.

During the interaction, Lyngdoh expressed her gratitude for being born into a family of politicians, saying, “I am fortunate that my family is in politics, and we know how to approach people and address and resolve their issues.” She went on to add that her late father, brother, and sister had demonstrated that being born into a political family provides exposure to the challenges and ground realities of serving the public.

Lyngdoh also noted that there is a misconception about dynasty politics, and while some people may take advantage of their family connections, she and her siblings were taught to work hard, take responsibility, and serve the people.

Lyngdoh also made it clear that despite the possibility for people to take advantage of their political connections, she and her family have never done so. Instead, they were taught to work hard for society, take responsibility, and be genuine in their service to the people.

As for her own entry into state politics for the first time, Lyngdoh stated that she decided to join the fray due to the numerous gaps in the constituency. She noted that there is a lack of development, including issues such as water shortage and the lack of basic amenities, which she hopes to address if elected.

