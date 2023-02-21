Tura: The Department of Sociology and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Don Bosco College, Tura on Monday observed the ‘World Day of Social Justice’ by organising a seminar on the theme ‘Women’s Empowerment and Gender Equity’.
Viola Sonachi B. Sangma, former MPSC chairperson and former dean of ICFAI University, Tura was the resource person. She spoke on the role of women in society and elaborated that in spite of the important roles played by them in society, many countries do not treat women the way they should be treated.
She added that there should be a conscious effort from everyone to respect the role played by women.
Others who also spoke during the seminar included Sume Chandola Sangma, secretary of Mother’s Union; principal of Don Bosco College Fr Bivan Rodriques Mukhim; and Dr. Meuller Beul M Sangma, IQAC member Don Bosco College, Tura.
During the seminar, students put forth questions to the resource persons. Earlier, the final semester students welcomed the resource persons and the participants with a welcome song.
