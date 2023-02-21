Shillong: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has urged the people of Meghalaya to vote for development on February 27.

Several supporters gathered at Phulbari and South Tura constituencies on Monday and extended their support to Meghalaya Trinamool Congress candidates in the presence of West Bengal Lok sabha MP Mahua Moitra.

Addressing an election rally in Phulbari, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “AITC understands the pulse of the people. This is why one-fourth of the people of the constituency have gathered here to listen to us. This number gives us confidence that the people will bless Rohibul SG Esmatur Mominin to bring changes ad development in Phulbari.”

Meghalaya TMC candidate from Phulbari SG Esmatur Mominin, who was also present at the event, said it was under his tenure that Phulbari took massive strides in development. The Meghalaya TMC leader also shared his vision for the constituency.

“Nobody had ever thought that there could be a bridge in Pushkurnipara and Bholarbhita areas. But after a lot of hard work, the construction of the Pushkurnipara bridge has begun. I promise that the bridge will be completed within two years,” Mominin said.

On Monday, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra also visited the South Tura constituency along with the party’s South Tura candidate Richard Mrong Marak and interacted with the people.

While Richard Mrong Marak exposed the lack of development in South Tura under Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s tenure, the Trinamool MP highlighted the failure of the double-engine government in Meghalaya.

Taking a dig at the NPP and BJP, she said, “They were all together – the BJP and NPP. Today, Conrad might say that ‘Amit Shah is very bad’ and then Amit Shah might say that ‘Conrad Sangma is very bad’. But as soon as the election gets over, they will become brothers again. I urge people to not fall into their trap.”

