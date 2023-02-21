Meghalaya 2023: TMC calls for central probe into 140 cr land scam

Shillong: The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress on Tuesday criticized the state government for the alleged land scam in Mawpdang, which reportedly involved financial discrepancies amounting to over Rs 140 crore.

The party called for an immediate investigation into the scam and demanded accountability from the corrupt MDA government for the misuse of the state’s resources. TMC Legislature Party Leader Dr Mukul Sangma, Meghalaya TMC State Vice-President James Lyngdoh, and Meghalaya TMC Students’ Union President Bansharailang Pyngrope held a press conference at the State Party Office in Lower Lachaumiere on Tuesday to reveal these details.

Dr Sangma referred to the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) as the Meghalaya Deceitful Alliance, accusing them of engaging in a scheme to loot the state through the purchase of approximately 807 acres of land in Mawkhanu village of Mawpdang.

He alleged that the government had used a middleman to purchase the land at a throwaway price of Rs 45 per square foot, duping the innocent landowners and villagers, and then paying the middleman Rs 85 per square foot.

According to Dr Sangma, the cabinet approved these rates on October 4, 2021, with the Minister-in-Charge for Urban Affairs piloting the proposal, which was appropriately approved by the Department of Revenue. He further claimed that all cabinet items are approved by the Chief Minister, indicating that the CM, Revenue Minister, and Urban Affairs Minister had entered into a criminal conspiracy to rob the state of a huge amount of money – Rs 140 crores – which could have been given to the innocent landowners.

Slamming the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government for robbing poor people of their lands, Dr Mukul Sangma said that the Central government must take cognisance of the matter.

“While addressing an election rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah referred to Meghalaya as the most corrupt state in the country. Corruption is not our way of life. Our people are not that greedy. I would urge him to take immediate cognisance of this alleged corruption. Let there be an immediate investigation into the scam,” he said.

Furthermore, Sangma stated that the land scam is only one of the many instances of graft executed by the NPP-BJP government, including the Saubhagya Scam, Smart Meter Scam, and Assembly Dome Collapse Scam. He alleged that such corruption on such a large scale cannot happen without the patronage of people in authority.

“Corruption is more crippling and deadlier than terrorism, as it leaves no resources for development or job creation, robbing citizens and future generations,” he said.

The Meghalaya TMC leader stated that as the main Opposition party and the only political alternative in the state, it was their duty to expose the corrupt, inept, and incompetent MDA government. He further added that the government was accountable to the people for purchasing land at extremely inflated rates, whereas the villagers had sold their ancestral property for half the amount.

The Leader of the Opposition also pointed out that the land scam is a reflection of what is happening in the state.

