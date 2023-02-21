Tura: UDP candidate and GHADC MDC from Rajabala, Ashahel D Shira has filed an FIR against miscreants who allegedly obstructed his vehicle and tried to forcefully open its doors, while he was coming back to Tura from a campaign programme at Rongadotgre.

The incident reportedly took place at 3 am before reaching Selsella on the stretch of road between Haldibari and Kalpara when the MDC’s vehicle was blocked by a Gypsy with registration number- ML 02 1165, which was parked on the middle of the road.

“There were 3 people in Khaki uniform and another in civil dress. One person stopped us and tried to forcefully open the door while the others were behind the trees with their guns. After seeing my PSO and two other vehicles which reached the spot, they backed off,” the UDP candidate said in the FIR.

According to the MDC, the miscreants tried to flee after seeing the convoy but were stopped by the PSO and others present who demanded that they produce their service IDs. Interestingly, they were not able to do so.

“We took videos and photos for evidence and were shocked to find that the weapons they had with them were not service guns but those that belong to licensed holders and deposited on account of the elections,” the MDC informed.

“Why were they carrying the guns which were deposited for elections? Was it an attempt to assassinate me with those guns and make it seem like it was done by robbers or by sone stone or sawmill mafia?” he added.

According to the MDC, there are two cases- one at Rajabala police station and another at Phulbari which he had filed against workers of the NPP but so far, no investigation has been conducted by the police department. The MDC has also alleged frequent transfer of police officials from the area while questioning the reason for it.

Stating that it was not known whether the individuals were police or miscreants, sent by rival political parties to target him, the MDC has demanded an investigation into the incident.

