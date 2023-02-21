BJP will set up film city in Meghalaya if voted to power: Ravi Kishan

Shillong: Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gorakpur, Ravi Kishan, on Monday promised to set up a film city in Meghalaya if the party is voted to power in the February 27 assembly election.
Just as the party did in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will do the same here, he said.
“The BJP will build a film city here if voted to power. The film city will be set up as a means to provide employment to local youth of the state besides harnessing their hidden talents in the field of music and arts,” he said.
Kishan said it will create jobs for the youths in the state. “From support staff to soundman, to technician, to artists, to managers, a wide variety of job vacancies will be created in the state by the film city,” he said.
The actor, who has worked in over 700 movies, said, “Prime Minister Modi knows that the youths of the state love music and the fact that Shillong is the ‘Rock Capital of India’, we have mooted the idea of working on the film city project.”
It will become a tool to showcase the beauty, diversity, culture and rich traditions of Meghalaya to the rest of the world.
The Bollywood star, who is in Shillong to campaign for BJP, said the move would provide a platform for local artists and encourage them to showcase their talents.
He further added that around 1 lakh jobs will be created through the project as it would provide employment opportunities to the people of the state.
