Shillong: Former Meghalaya Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh, who was also the UDP candidate from the Sohiong constituency, passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He reportedly collapsed during a party meeting and was immediately rushed to Bethany Hospital in Shillong.
Lyngdoh served as the Home Minister in the Dr Mukul Sangma-led Congress government. He won his first election as an MLA from Sohiong in 1988 on a Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) ticket and continued to hold the position until 1998.
The news of Lyngdoh’s untimely death has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum in Meghalaya.
According to CEO Frederick Kharkongor, the polling process is likely to be adjourned in the Assembly Constituency.
