Kharkutta: Tragedy struck Monday morning leading to the death of at least five women in East Garo Hills after the pick-up truck that they were travelling in to attend an election rally, with at least 24 others on board, hit the side of a hill and overturned.

As per sources, all five women died on the spot, while as many as 24 persons, who were in the same vehicle, received injuries. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

The occupants of the vehicle were on their way to attend a TMC election rally in which Mukul Sangma was to appear.

As per police sources, the incident took place near the village of Bolmedang in East Garo Hills at about 11am on Monday.

Locals identified those deceased as Merina Sangma, Sabina Marak, Kukila Momin, Tesa Sangma. One deceased woman is yet to be identified.

Upon hearing of the incident, a police team along with personnel from the medical department rushed to the spot to attend to the injured. While most of those injured were taken to the Kharkutta PHC, others, who were in critical condition, were rushed to Goalpara in Assam for treatment.

AITC Kharkutta candidate and former MLA, Cherak W Momin, also reached the spot to help those that were injured while Assam’s Deputy Speaker, Dr Numal Momin also visited the place of incident, while condoling the deaths.

“I am saddened by what happened and pray the speedy recovery of those injured. My condolences to the family of the deceased,” said Numal in a message.

