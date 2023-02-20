Tura: An FIR has been filed against a leader of the NPP from Williamnagar for distorting a Christian devotional song held sacred by the community, and replacing the word ‘Jesus’ with ‘NPP’, in a video uploaded on social media.
The FIR was filed by UDP candidate from South Tura John Leslee K Sangma with the Officer in-charge of the Tura Police Station on Monday.
In the uploaded video which has already gone viral, General Secretary of the NPP from Williamnagar, Georgeman Marak, along with five others is seen singing their version of the devotional song ‘I have decided to follow Jesus’. However, the word ‘Jesus’ was replaced with the word NPP.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“This is a song which we as Christians sing to re-affirm our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and the Christian way of life. However, the NPP leader and five others have replaced the word Jesus with NPP to glorify the party and its leader, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma,” Leslee said, adding it is an insult and shows contempt towards the Christian faith and religion.
Asserting that their action is punishable under Section 295 A of the IPC, the UDP candidate sought against the NPP leader and all those involved in the act.
Also Read | Meghalaya: UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh dies of cardiac arrest
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: CM slams MK Sharma for trying to be ‘next face of state’
- Assam’s Noonmati double murder case: Woman, two friends arrested
- Bajaa dunga Pakistan ka band, aaya hun Nagaland: Ramdas Athawale launches RPI
- WB govt employees on 48-hr ‘pens down’ over DA parity with centre
- Meghalaya: FIR against NPP leader for distorting Christian devotional song
- In Nagaland, money elects leaders, says NDPP’s Kekhrie Yhome