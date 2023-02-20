Shillong: Just one week before the 2023 Meghalaya assembly elections, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) released 34 pledges that cover various aspects, such as education, health, agriculture, tourism, power, transport and communication, sports and youth affairs, employment, mining, infrastructure, satellite towns, and inclusion of local languages in the Eighth schedule, among others.

The VPP is mainly consits of teachers and professors, and they have made a pledge to improve the quality of education and service delivery in government schools and colleges.

They have promised to review the aid system for private-aided institutions to ensure more efficient utilization of resources and improve the service conditions for teachers in private and private-aided schools and colleges.

Additionally, they plan to regulate education through legislative measures passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly rather than relying solely on executive orders. They also aim to prioritize skill education and entrepreneurship.

Under the health sector, the VPP has promised to provide affordable and high-quality healthcare to the people, as well as promote traditional medicines.

In the agriculture sector, the party has pledged to provide a minimum support price to farmers, build regulated markets, establish a tissue culture lab with hybrid power for large-scale multiplication of extinct species’ varieties, and set up seed banks, among other things.

In terms of tourism, the VPP aims to increase the GDP through tourism promotion and encourage public-private partnerships (PPP) to inject capital into the infrastructure development requirements of the tourism sector.

The VPP has pledged to revive the MeECL, which was once a state with a surplus of power, through organizational restructuring and professional staffing to reduce financial losses and maximize power generation. They also aim to achieve 100% metering, increase hydroelectricity generation capacity, and promote the generation of other renewable resources such as solar energy.

Regarding sports and youth affairs, the party has promised to establish a sports academy, build sporting infrastructures, and establish a music academy, among other things.

The VPP has also committed to creating employment opportunities for the state’s youth by developing agro-based industries, managing the tourism sector more effectively, filling all vacant government sector positions, and creating more job opportunities in the public transport system.

To ensure that everyone has access to water, the VPP has pledged to supply citizens with safe and potable water, judiciously implement the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for providing water supply, complete the New Shillong Water Supply Project, and more.

In terms of the mining sector, the VPP believes that mining and transportation of coal and other minerals should be carried out strictly in accordance with the law to prevent revenue leakage and environmental destruction. They have also promised to put an end to all “illegal” activities of the present MDA Government.

The VPP has also promised to review the border Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and address the border issue, ensure law and order are maintained, fight against corruption, and urge the central government to include Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule. They also plan to decongest Shillong city by building satellite towns and taking other measures to improve the overall infrastructure of the state.

