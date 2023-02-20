Tura: The TMC has alleged that the misrule of the NPP-led MDA government during its five-year regime is the reason behind the abysmal state of infrastructure in South Tura, which is Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s home constituency.

The party also claimed that only Trinamool can bring much-needed changes for people’s welfare and the development of the state.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, South Tura TMC candidate Richard Marak said, “We have witnessed that TMC is the only party that can fight against the BJP. From raising the issues of our tribes to demanding the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, our leaders have constantly raised their voices for the people of Meghalaya. People are smart and are eagerly waiting for February 27.”

The press conference was also attended by other party leaders including Sapford N Sangma, West Garo Hills district coordinator; Ajay Marak, South Tura block president; general secretary Chenny Tasha D Marak, joint Secretary Stephen Sangma, among others.

Exposing the gaps in the education infrastructure and the debilitating condition of schools in Tura, the TMC candidate said, “The ruling government gave education a priority in their last manifesto in 2018 and asked for votes. But we can see the condition of the schools in South Tura. The infrastructure of most of the schools is in a dilapidated condition. The students have to pursue their education in the community centre buildings in Dobasipara.”

The leaders, while demanding accountability from the NPP for the lack of development in the assembly constituencies of South Tura, North Tura, and Raksamgre, also questioned about the absence of proper city bus service in the town.

Alleging that there had been rampant corruption in the last five years, Marak said, “In every department, there are irregularities and corruption. TMC has raised every issue as we are concerned about our people. In our manifesto, there are 10 pledges and we will implement all of those for our people,” Marak said.

