Williamnagar: A confident Congress in Williamnagar took a jibe at the BJP–NPP as well as the TMC calling them husband and wife with the TMC being their child.

The statement was made in a meeting held at Warima near the residence of the INC candidate and former MLA Deborah C Marak in presence of AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

Wasnik, a Rajya Sabha MP is one of the star campaigners of the Congress party in the state and was joined by MP Benny Behnan, Anil Thomas the AICC – Meghalaya coordinator, Padi Richo, AICC observer as well as Congress’ Gambegre candidate, Saleng Sangma.

Of the first speakers of the night, Saleng tore into the manifesto of the NPP which promised 5 lakh jobs to the people of the state if it returned to power.

“They are claiming that they will provide 5 lakh jobs but during their tenure have left thousands of vacancies unattended. They are promising to give jobs to voters now. They have terminated muster roll workers and are promising employment,” stated Saleng.

Saleng further noted that the NPP-led government had returned over Rs 4000 crores to the centre due to the non-completion of projects while taking Rs 14,000 crores as loans.

“Who will pay for this but us? We will price rise as they use the money to pay people through their FOCUS scheme. Believe me, they will reclaim this money from us by increasing our taxes. We will have to pay through our current bills which will increase,” he asserted.

Taking a dig at the TMC, Saleng ridiculed both the WECard and MYE card of the party asking whether anyone had seen TMC ATMs anywhere.

“If these programs were so successful then why are there still poor in the state of West Bengal,” he asked.

Padi Richo asserted that the Congress had made CMs of both PA Sangma and Mukul Sangma but were now calling the Congress bad. He asserted the party was going to outlast everyone and would continue gaining strength. He called the BJP-NPP husband and wife.

Anil Thomas later added to Richo’s statement calling the TMC the child of the BJP–NPP and no matter who you vote for, it was going to the BJP.

Benny Behnan expressed confidence in the fact that Congress was winning in Williamnagar. He also noted that a BJP MP had moved a Bill seeking a Uniform Civil Code which would have a great impact on the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

“The BJP is against the 6th Schedule. It is against the secular fabric of India and is looking to destroy the same fabric,” alleged Behnan.

AICC general secretary Wasnik said while the state is beautiful and so are the people but it is still amongst the poorest states in the country.

“In the past 5 years corruption in the state has gone beyond the height of the Himalayas. Scams have ruled the roost in Meghalaya. COVID, smart meter, Saubhagya, Assembly dome, coal and whatnot scams have taken place in Meghalaya. Now the BJP wants to push the blame onto NPP when it was also a part of the same government. They are both equally responsible,” said Wasnik.

Taking a dig at the TMC, Wasnik said that those who went to the TMC went there after spending 20-25 years in the INC.

“When they cannot accept the Congress’ thought process even after spending so much time, how will they accept the TMC’s vision in just 4 months? They have only gone there for the lust of power. How will people believe them,” he asked while praising Deborah for sticking with the party whether she won or lost.

He later informed the gathering of the Congress’ manifesto and promises.

Last on the dais was Deborah who sought the help of the people in bringing her back as a representative of the people.

