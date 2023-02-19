Shillong: BJP national general secretary Rituraj Sinha on Sunday alleged that the district administration has denied permission to hold PM Narendra Modi’s poll rally, slated for February 24 at PA Stadium in West Garo Hills District’s Tura, claiming that the stadium is not ready.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Shillong Sinha said, “All efforts are being made to stall the BJP wave in Meghalaya. Local parties as well as other national parties, be it Congress, NPP or TMC, are all completely surprised by the ‘Modi wave’ in Meghalaya. They are also surprised to witness the saffron surge in the state.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Sinha said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Garo Hills witnessed an overwhelming response as over 10,000 people attended the election rally.

Sinha said, “We had applied for permission for holding PM Modi’s rally in Tura and they have received a letter. But the authorities concerned have now denied permission to hold the rally at PA Sangma stadium stating the construction is yet to be completed.”

“My question is if this stadium is not complete for the PM’s rally, then how did Chief Minister Conrad Sangma use the stadium in December for a grand inauguration,” questioned Sinha.

“Is this reason justified? Because people of Meghalaya are extending support to PM Modi, they are making all effort to stall the BJP wave,” added Sinha.

He also lashed out at the chief minister for trying to take credit by showing that the stadium was built by his party alone.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sinha informed that the stadium was built at a cost of Rs 127 crore out of which 90 percent of the funds were received from the Central government.

He added, “People are supporting BJP and they want to put an end to corruption and dynasty politics.”

On the assets of the candidates like Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, James Sangma and Dr. Mukul Sangma, he said, “How can politicians from such a small state with Rs 50,000 per capita income have such huge assets?”

According to the affidavit of the candidates, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has an asset worth Rs 128 crore.

Asked if the Prime Minister will still hold a rally in Meghalaya, Sinha said no force in the world can stop Modi from holding rallies in Shillong and Tura.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya 2023: Cong refers to BJP-NPP as husband and wife

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









