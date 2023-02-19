Meghalaya: 2 women choir members die on spot as vehicle topples

Shillong: In a tragic incident, a Bolero pickup carrying approximately 33 passengers, including two female choir members of Umdang Presbyterian Church, toppled at Mawkumkha village in Meghalaya‘s West Khasi Hills District.

The accident claimed the lives of two women choir members, identified as Dearly Daffodil Rashir and Sonamika Ryntong, both residents of Umdang Village, who died on the spot.

Dearly was pursuing her MSW at Dhanketi in Shillong, and Ryntong was preparing for her class 10 board exams.

Other passengers in the trunk suffered major injuries.

The incident took place around 10 am on a Sunday when the Bolero pickup carrying the choir members reached Mawkumkha. According to eyewitnesses, the driver was attempting to park the vehicle when it toppled into a deep gorge, causing the sides of the truck to crush Rashir and Ryntong, resulting in their tragic deaths.

The choir members who were between 15 and 25 years old were on their way to attend the Rilyngngam Presbytery church service at the Mawkumkha Presbyterian Church. The village of Mawkumkha is located about 13 kilometres away from the Mawshynrut Subdivision.

The other choir members who sustained major injuries were immediately shifted to Nongstoin Civil Hospital for treatment. Four other patients were also taken to NEIGRIHMS for further medical attention.

