Central schemes benefited only few families in Meghalaya: Himanta

Tura: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that central welfare schemes benefited only a few families in Meghalaya.

Addressing a series of rallies in Mahendraganj, Rongjeng, Mendipathar and Kharkutta, Sarma on Saturday said only the BJP can ensure that all benefits reach the people of Meghalaya.

“Important schemes such as the PM-Awas Yojna benefitted only a few families in Meghalaya,” he said.

Listing the welfare schemes undertaken by his government in Assam, Sarma said the BJP would extend similar benefits in Meghalaya if it is voted to power.

“The BJP promised to give jobs to 1 lakh youth in Assam last year. Already 50,000 people have been given appointments, and the remaining will get appointments by May this year,” he said.

Stating that the youth of Meghalaya are reeling under the burden of unemployment, he said only the BJP can ensure sustainable development in the state that will create employment opportunities.

