Shillong: The All India Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee challenged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take action against Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for the illegalities that have taken place in the state.

Lashing out at the MDA government, Banerjee said that nothing can be more hilarious than Shah accusing its own government of corruption. BJP is an alliance partner of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Government which is led by NPP.

“BJP is now saying that they will take action against those who ran the government for the past five years. But they were the ones in power. Will Amit Shah take action against himself? Will Amit Shah take action against Conrad Sangma? I dare Amit Shah to take action against Conrad Sangma. But he won’t do it because all the money went to him and Delhi,” stated AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

He assured the people of the state that TMC once voted to power will fight till their last breath to ensure Khasi and Garo languages are included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Referring to the tragic Mukroh incident that claimed the life of five innocent civilians, Abhishek Banerjee said, “After what happened in Mukroh, the Chief Minister failed to stand for the people of his state. Five innocent civilians were killed. Farmers were labelled as timber smugglers. How low can a CM stoop?”

Urging the voters to give TMC a chance, Banerjee said, “Do you want a CM who will do puppetry for their masters sitting in Delhi and Guwahati or do you want a true leader who will fight and stand up for your rights? This is a decision you have to make on February 27.”

Continuing his attack on the CM, Banerjee questioned what was stopping the CM from standing up for the people of his state.

“He is scared of ED and CBI. The day he stands for you, ED will go and raid his house. ED will dig out all the nasty things that his brother has done, his family has done,” claimed Banerjee.

He also added that Shah will not take any action despite the rampant illegal rat-hole mining taking place in the state since the money is going to their pockets.

“I challenge them to send me an ED notice tomorrow. I will go to the ED office, cooperate in the investigation, come out, and put these hard questions back to you again. And fight till the last drop of our blood. That is Trinamool for you,” he added.

Challenging Conrad Sangma to provide an account of the work done in the past five years, Banerjee said, “For five years, Conrad Sangma ran a double-engine government here and we ran a people’s engine government in Bengal. I will come with my report card and he can come with his. People can see the facts and figures and then decide before voting what is best in their interest.”

He also added that on March 2, the results would signal an end to NPP’s political prospects.

The event was attended by MP and Leader of AITC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien, Meghalaya State In-Charge Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress State President Charles Pyngrope, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress Vice President James Lyngdoh, Meghalaya TMC candidate and Umroi MLA George B Lyngdoh, Meghalaya TMC candidates from North Shillong Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah, West Shillong Iwan Maria, South Shillong Ian A Lyngdoh Nongkynrih, Meghalaya Pynthorumkhrah Raymond Basaiawmoit and candidate from Mawlai Stepbourne Kupar Ryndem.

