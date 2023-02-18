Gurugram: SpiceJet will connect the northeastern city of Shillong with Delhi with non-stop bi-weekly flights starting February 24, 2023. An agreement to this effect had been signed by SpiceJet and the Meghalaya Transport Corporation on January 14, 2023.
Shillong is an important regional hub with several central universities setting-up campuses in and around the city. It also houses important regional offices of the government of India. The rolling hills and natural scenic beauty has earned the sobriquet – Scotland of the East. The state also has famous tourist attractions such as the living roots bridge and Cherrapunji one of the wettest places in the world is also in the state.
Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “We are excited to extend our network to Shillong. Meghalaya is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the Northeast with magnificent landscape and scenic views and there is a tremendous potential for tourist traffic to the State. Non-stop flights providing hassle-free connectivity will provide a major fillip to travel and tourism in the state.”
The airline will deploy its Q-400 aircraft on the route. Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.
