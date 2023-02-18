Phagu Chauhan takes oath as new Meghalaya Governor

Shillong: Former Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Saturday took oath as Meghalaya Governor. Chauhan will now be the 20th Governor of Meghalaya and was appointed by President of India on February 13.

BD Mishra (Retd), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh was officiating as Meghalaya governor after Satya Pal Malik completed his tenure on October 3, 2022.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma welcomed the new governor to the state. Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, DG BR Bishnoi and others were present at the swearing in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

The oath to office and secrecy was administered by Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, Judge of Meghalaya High Court.

