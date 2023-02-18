Tura: Shahjahan Islam, one of the persons named by the Meghalaya police in an FIR over an assault case, has claimed that he was not even at the scene of the incident and sought the removal of his name from the FIR.

It may be mentioned here that a fresh case of violence involving TMC and NPP workers was reported from Phulbari on February 15.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

As per the police complaint, on February 15 at 8:17 pm, Phulbari police received information that some TMC workers led by one Sofiqul Islam @Bhutto had allegedly assaulted some NPP workers. When a police team led by SDPO, Dadenggre rushed to the spot they found two injured persons who claimed that they had been allegedly assaulted by Sofiqul Islam. Based on their statement, the accused was detained and taken into police custody after which a mob gheraoed the police team and in the ensuing melee, the accused fled.

In the FIR, Shahjahan was also named. However, he refuted the charges against him stating that he was present at Phulbari PS around 7:35 pm for another case on the day of the incident. Thereafter, he went to Phulbari and stayed there till 11 pm.

“There is video evidence of my presence on the CCTV of the police station. Someone has given my name intentionally to hurt my sentiments. I am shocked and seek a complete investigation into the matter,” said Islam.

Also Read | TMC challenges Amit Shah to take action against Meghalaya CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









