Tura: Congress candidate from North Tura, Billykid A Sangma has expressed his anger at the BJP. NPP and UDP after three parties blamed each other over corruption in the run-up to the polls.

“Turning on each other at this time when they were part of the same government and equally involved in corruption does not make sense. What stopped them from taking action when they knew corruption was taking place in the first place,” asked Billykid.

Billy is pitted against the NPP’s Thomas Sangma, TMC’s Rupert Sangma, and his nephew Adamkid Sangma of the BJP. Confident of doing well, Billy felt that the real competition would come from the NPP as TMC votes were already divided.

Adamkid had earlier tried for a TMC ticket before joining the BJP.

“This is the most corrupt government we have ever seen in the history of the state. There is a saying that ‘Never judge a book by its cover’. The NPP’s symbol is a book and people had hoped that they would do good work. However when you open the book and its pages, every chapter has only been about corruption,” stated Billy.

The Congressman stated that the state has witnessed corruption in coal, education, and COVID among others that the government has to answer for.

People are fed up with this government and want change, felt Billy, adding that the Congress was on the up and would be the biggest party in the state.

Billy added that the government had failed to address education issues at the primary level and this has caused a serious issue.

“Primary schools are in bad shape as there are no facilities, teachers and infrastructure. The first thing would be to address this as his priority,” he said.

On his chances in the upcoming elections, Billy said he was confident of a win due to the positive feedback he was getting.

“I have changed my constituency from South to North Tura as most Maharis are here as well as family and friends. Their support for my campaign led me to believe that I will win. Overall in Garo Hills, we are looking good to win in 9 seats and are close in 3 more,” said Billy.

