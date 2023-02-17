Nepotism, corruption denied devp to Meghalaya: Sonowal

Tura: Meghalaya has been denied development by the twin evils of nepotism and corruption, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal alleged on Thursday, urging people to vote for the BJP to ensure peace and progress in the state.

Addressing election rallies at Tikrikilla and Jonglapara in the Garo Hills, he alleged the NPP government and the previous Congress government were corrupt and indulged in nepotism, and deprived the people of development.

“We know how these twin evils once dominated the national narrative but due to the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi and his welfare schemes for the betterment of society and empowerment of people, those, who live by these twin evils, have become peripheral,” said Sonowal, the minister for Ports and Ayush.

BJP has been working diligently to wipe out corruption and empower talents to make nepotism irrelevant, he said.

He urged the people of Meghalaya to vote for peace, development and social security.

Sonowal said that under the leadership of Modi, more than 80 crore people in the country are receiving free ration every month.

Meghalaya is an important state where people deserve to be part of the historic initiatives undertaken by the Centre, he said.

A BJP government in Meghalaya will fulfil the aspirations of the people, he added.

The BJP was part of the NPP-led MDA government in the state but is fighting all the 60 seats on its own in the February 27 elections.

