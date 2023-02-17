Meghalaya 2023: Tura UDP candidate writes to RO over rigged EVMs

Tura: In an interesting development, UDP candidate from South Tura John Leslee K Sangma has written to the Returning Officer of West Garo Hills after a video of a BJP party worker went viral over rigged EVMs.

The complaint was submitted to the RO on February 17.

In the complaint, the former MLA informed that the party worker who claimed that 5 rigged EVMs out of the 3000 manufactured in Delhi have been brought to Garo Hills.

“The person making the speech claimed that the machines have been rigged in such a way that whichever button was pressed (NPP or TMC) all the votes will go to BJP and so everyone should vote for BJP so as not to be embarrassed in future to approach the winning candidate and miss development opportunities,” stated the complaint.

He added that as a contesting candidate in 51 – South Tura, where the BJP is also taking part, the matter is of serious concern.

“When a political party claims that 5 rigged machines have entered Garo Hills to help the BJP, it needs immediate clarification and reassurance from the authorities. This statement can jeopardise the endeavour of the ECI to conduct free and fair elections,” he stated.

The UDP leader has sought clarification from the RO in the matter as well as action against the political party or worker who, he felt, has tried to create confusion through the statement in an attempt to dupe voters.

