Shillong: TMC Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien on Friday praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his honesty, which he claimed was a “rare occurrence”.

During a public meeting in Garo Hills on Thursday, Shah stated that Meghalaya is one of the most corrupt states in the country. Shah went on to say that if corruption were to be quantified, the current government’s incompetence would place Meghalaya at the top of the list.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In response to Shah’s statement, O’Brien spoke at a public meeting in Shillong on Friday, stating that the BJP, which is part of the current MDA, is now claiming that it wants to remove the corrupt government.

O’Brien commended Amit Shah for speaking the truth for once in the past four years and argued that this exposed the falsehoods propagated by others.

O’Brien also expressed the TMC’s enthusiasm and good intentions, stating that they are trying their best.

O’Brien further added that the TMC has been advocating for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eight Schedule for the past year and a half, and emphasized that they are the only political party fighting for this cause.

He concluded by stating that he expects the TMC to win on March 27, and that it will be a warm welcome for the party and a farewell to everyone else.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Nepotism, corruption denied devp to Meghalaya: Sonowal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









