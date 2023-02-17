Shillong: Taking a dig at regional parties in Meghalaya, BJP spokesperson and North Shillong candidate Mariahom Kharkrang on Thursday said that regional parties are using other communities for their political interest.

According to Kharkrang, these parties have their own unique constitution and agenda.

“For them, it is only the indigenous people. Sometimes I wonder, what makes them feel that they can seek votes from other communities when their constitution itself speaks that they are for the indigenous people only,” said Kharkrang.

Stating that what they’re doing is contradictory, Kharkrang said that during elections, they seek votes from the non-tribals but their constitution doesn’t allow a non-tribal to be a member of the organisation.

“So it appears that all other communities, apart from Khasi, are being used for their political interest,” BJP spokesperson said.

Kharkrang will be running in the 2023 general elections against sitting MLA Adelbert Nongrum (VPP), Dr Aman Warr (UDP), Ransom Sutnga (NPP), and Elgiva Rynjah.

On another note, Kharkrang has been demanding clarification from the government on COVID-19 expenses. He believes that the people have the right to know the amount spent and has questioned why the expenditure in Meghalaya was higher than in states like Manipur and Assam.

Kharkrang also claimed that the government spent less money on infrastructure and more on consumables like PPE kits.

