Tura: In his first visit and first public meeting in the run-up to the Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday tore into the MDA government over cases of misappropriation while calling the state the most corrupt in the entire country.

Shah, who reached the Don Bosco School playground to rapturous applause, was accompanied by BJP national secretary, Rithuraj Sinha along with Assam’s deputy speaker, Numal Momin as well six of the candidates of the party, including Bernard Marak and Adamkid Sangma, Thomas Marak, Bakul Hajong among others.

The venue falls under the North Tura constituency.

Shah began by apologizing to the people for not being able to speak in Garo before introducing six of the candidates to the people. Prior to that, he had tried to use an interpreter to ensure the crowd understood what he said. However, when he realized that everyone understood Hindi, he continued without interruptions much to the delight of the gathering.

“I appeal to all of you to vote for the six candidates and help make the BJP stronger in Meghalaya so that we can open the door of development for the state. Make them a part of our PM, Modi’s team,” he said.

He asserted that the party was contesting on all 60 seats in the hope that the party would emerge as a strong party in the state.

“Corruption has been ruling the roost in the state of Meghalaya for the past 50 years. From 2014 to 2023, under the guidance of Modi, development has taken place across the country but it has not reached Meghalaya. Make BJP a strong party in Meghalaya and we will kill off corruption in the state forever,” he asserted.

Shah stated that progress would be possible with the double-engine government (state and centre).

Taking a jibe at allegations of non-implementation of central schemes, Shah stated that Modi has been sending schemes into Meghalaya but by the time they get here, they become invisible.

“We took a decision to get out of the coalition because we wanted to come out as a strong party in the state. The way corruption has taken place in Meghalaya has not been done in any other part of the country. I am sorry to say that if we have give numbers for corruption, this inept government will rank the highest in the country,” stated Shah.

Shah took the example of the MeECL, which he said was on the verge of closure.

“Where will you get 24-hour electricity when the MeECL closes? You need a strong BJP to ensure this does not happen. Are there any medical colleges in the state? Look at Assam where in 5 years we have set up 5 medical colleges. We have sent 2 medical colleges for the state but the state government has not been able to work on it,” said the home minister while also promising to bring a medical college to Garo Hills if brought to power.

Shah added that two medical colleges, one in Garo Hills and another in Khasi Hills would ensure that people didn’t have to leave the state for treatment or studies while also further highlighting the opportunities for employment, these would provide.

In a major promise that Shah made, the HM stated that they were moving to change the education system to ensure that all education (primary, secondary and higher) in all states would be undertaken in the local language.

Questioning why Meghalaya actually had a deficit budget of over Rs 1849, Shah felt that for a small state like Meghalaya to have such huge deficits only indicated corruption.

“I have a report by the RBI which states that Meghalaya is the slowest growing state in the entire country. I promise that, if given the mandate, we will make the state the best growth in the entire North East,” said Shah.

Shah stated that the BJP had already decided on an IT park in all three Hills, an SEZ for all Tura as well as Rs 100 crores for MSME which would help small and medium industries.

For the benefit of farmers, the BJP leader stated that connectivity with markets would be worked on to ensure that organic farmers are able to reach their products all over the globe with the farmers benefiting from it.

On the infrastructure front, Amit Shah claimed that the Modi government has spent Rs 5000 crores on national highways in the state. The amount, he claimed, was more than what all the other previous governments had done in the last 50 years for the region.

Shah added that the BJP has sanctioned 39 Eklavya Schools for the education of the poor in the state.

“Narendra Modi has come to the NE 51 times. This is more than any other PM in the history of India. He has come to help develop the NE. The BJP has also sanctioned Rs 6000 crores under the PM – DevINE. I want to assure you that if corruption stops in Meghalaya through the BJP, we will provide a major chunk of this money to Meghalaya to help develop infrastructure,” said Shah.

Shah also appealed to all insurgent groups in the state to come forward to move with the agenda of development in the country.

“You too come to talk with us and stand with us in the development of Meghalaya,” he said.

Shah next spoke of the initiatives that the BJP-led government undertook during the time of COVID which included vaccination, and free foodgrains among others.

Shah added that the BJP was pro-tribal and was proud of the fact that they were the ones who ensured the country got its first tribal President, Draupadi Murmu.

Egging the crowd on, Shah appealed to all present to vote for the party so that they could help ensure a developed Meghalaya instead of a corrupt one.

Others who spoke prior to the arrival of the HM were Songsak BJP leader Thomas Marak, North Tura’s Adamkid and South Tura’s Bernard.

Earlier national secretary, Rithuraj spoke to the huge gathering asking them to vote the BJP to power to ensure clean governance.

