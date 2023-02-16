Shillong: Jhanika Siangshai, a 28-year-old female entrepreneur who holds an MA in English and Tourism, is riding her candidacy on the issue of an “increase in the number of sex workers”.

Siangshai will be contesting as a Congress candidate from Meghalaya’s Khliehriat constituency and is running against prominent leaders, including sitting MLA and Cabinet minister Kyrmen Shylla, and NPP candidate Nehlang Lyngdoh, among others.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During a press conference in Shillong on Thursday, Jhanika Siangshai expressed concern over the increasing number of women sex workers in her constituency. She stated that if elected, she would work to find alternative employment opportunities for them and “eradicate sex work” in the region.

Siangshai explained that joblessness was a significant factor that led women to become sex workers, and their children were often left to roam the streets. She emphasized that the situation was dire, as people were dying due to these circumstances.

Siangshai also highlighted that East Jaintia Hills was a major producer of coal.

However, since the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned coal mining in 2014, people in the area have lost everything.

Siangshai also highlighted that people from wealthy families had become the poorest of the poor in her constituency. She stated that other issues like high dropout rates and drug addiction were also major concerns in East Jaintia Hills District.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As a mother and sister, Siangshai expressed her desire to be a candidate for the people of her constituency. Despite facing opposition from some men who were attempting to harass her in the newspapers, she was determined to win the hearts of the people.

Siangshai considered it a privilege to contest the elections and fight for the rights of women and HIV-positive individuals. She aimed to help them live a life free from stigma and discrimination.

When asked why the Congress party was not raising the issue of the rising number of female sex workers in Shillong, AICC media coordinator Bobbeeta Sharma responded that Jhanika Siangshai had explained that joblessness was the primary cause of this issue due to the lack of employment opportunities.

“Congress party was committed to addressing the root cause of this problem by promoting job creation and providing alternative livelihood options for women,” Sharma said.

Sharma also stressed the importance of not victimizing those who have been forced into the sex work profession. Instead, she emphasized the need to help them transition to alternative livelihood options.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya 2023: People throng Tura Bazaar for TMC leader’s public meet

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









