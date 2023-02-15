Meghalaya gets second luxury hotel in quick succession

Guwahati: Meghalaya, also known as the Scotland of the East, has recently received its second luxury hotel, following comments by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma about the shortage of high-quality rooms and five-star hotels in Shillong.

The new addition is the Courtyard by Marriott Shillong, launched on Monday, a few months after Vivanta, Shillong was open for visitors.

Currently, Meghalaya has approximately 640 registered accommodation units and 5,100 rooms, which is insufficient for a state that welcomes 12.7 lakh tourists and is expected to reach 15 lakh by 2024.

King Hill View

The Meghalaya draft state tourism policy 2022, which is currently up for discussion, states that while a higher number of tourists may not necessarily result in increased spending in the state, focusing on high-value tourists can result in greater consumption without an adverse impact on the environment. As a result, evaluating the growth of tourism in the state will no longer depend solely on the number of visitors, but will also consider the average amount spent by tourists and the length of their stay in the state.

The Meghalaya draft state tourism policy 2022 states that the demand for quality accommodation is likely to increase due to the rising popularity of nature-based tourism, a shift in trends of outbound foreign tourists preferring domestic destinations, and an increase in disposable income. Therefore, the government aims to work with the private sector to increase the number of high-value rooms, particularly in new areas.

This may involve large hotels and resorts operated by established brands, similar to Vivanta Meghalaya Shillong and Courtyard by Marriott, medium-sized properties operated by individual and community cooperatives, and homestays operated by individual entrepreneurs.

Twin Hill View

The government aims to double the number of accommodation units in the state within the next five years, with 50% of them being high-value rooms falling in the highest GST slab.

The Courtyard by Marriott Shillong is now part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in India, marking the 26th Courtyard by Marriott property in the country. The hotel offers 182 rooms with stunning mountain views, making it a great choice for both business and leisure travellers.

The contemporary space is equipped with smart amenities and services, allowing guests to seamlessly transition from work to relaxation. Marriott International’s Area Vice President for South Asia, Ranju Alex, expressed satisfaction with the hotel’s opening, stating that the demand for travel aligns with travellers’ interest in exploring new and emerging cities in India.

An executive suite of Courtyard by Marriott Shillong

The property is located about 30km from Shillong airport, surrounded by lush greenery and beautiful landscapes, making it an ideal destination for travellers seeking unexplored terrains, such as the Living Roots Bridge – a unique bridge made entirely of living tree branches, trunks, and roots.

Shillong is built close to nature, with majestic waterfalls and endless mountains as its backdrop, old school cathedrals, museums, vibrant markets, and eclectic cafes, making it the perfect place for a leisurely evening stroll. The city is also well-known for the Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place in November, and showcases the music, fine arts, and culture of the area while celebrating the ethereal beauty of the flowers, painting the city with a beautiful hue of pink.

The hotel features deluxe and luxury suites, decorated in a warm colour palette of white and yellow that encourages a balance of work and relaxation, with spacious rooms that provide stunning hill and city views.

Restaurant

The family suite includes a private play area designed to entertain young guests. Courtyard by Marriott Shillong offers three dining options. Spectra all-day dining features an international buffet and an à la carte menu of local favourites.

Tavern Club is an alfresco bar overlooking the Khasi Hills, offering small bites and cocktails by the poolside. Shillong Baking Company serves aromatic coffee, fresh bakes, and sweetmeats.

For travellers with business needs, the hotel provides functional work areas, with 9,130 square feet of meeting and event space, including three multi-functional conference rooms equipped with smart technology. The banquet spaces are flexible and customizable to meet diverse needs, including those of business, events, conferences, and large weddings.

Travellers looking for relaxation can visit the Pura Vida Spa, which provides a calm and serene environment, with four treatment rooms offering a range of holistic treatments such as body wraps and deep tissue massages. The property also features an outdoor swimming pool with panoramic hill views, a Jacuzzi, and a 24-hour fitness centre.

“We are thrilled to launch the Courtyard by Marriott Shillong, offering a prime location for both business and leisure travel. The Northeast region is a melting pot of Indian and Southeast Asian cultures, and guests can soak up the diverse spirit of the region through its cuisines, landscapes, and traditions. Courtyard by Marriott Shillong will blend this timeless culture with modern, forward-thinking hospitality, creating a truly immersive guest experience in a unique setting,” said Tushar Nagar, General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Shillong.

