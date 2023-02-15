Tura: The younger generation residing in the 50 North Tura constituency and 51 South Tura Constituency are largely dissatisfied with the rule of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

When asked for the reason behind their discontent, many of them cited the inability to access 4G internet connectivity effectively, while others talked of a lack of good employment opportunities and infrastructure in the area.

John Marak, a young voter from the North Tura constituency, expressed his disappointment by stating, “I love playing games on my android mobile during my leisure time, and I also rely on the internet for accessing information. However, the lack of proper 4G connectivity has let me down. Therefore, my expectation from the ruling party is to ensure high-speed internet connectivity by installing towers, fibre cables, and other necessary infrastructure.”

Marak also mentioned that he learned through the internet, social media, and friends that the Assam government offers various schemes such as providing free two-wheelers to meritorious female students, scholarships, and distributing laptops and tablets to outstanding students. However, in Meghalaya, no such schemes have been provided to the students.

Brayan Marak, a college student, expressed his wish for better employment opportunities from the new government that will be formed next month.

He stated, “The Assam government recently started a mission to generate jobs for the young generation. In contrast, Meghalaya is yet to implement such schemes.”

As the Meghalaya state 27th Assembly Elections draw near, mixed reactions have emerged over the performance of past governments in the 50 No. North Tura Constituency and 51 No. South Tura Constituency under West Garo Hills District of Meghalaya.

Jagadish Thapa, a retired employee of the Meghalaya electricity board, expressed his disappointment by stating, “Previous governments have failed to live up to their pre-election promises. Therefore, we expect significant changes from the new government across various sectors.”

Grim K. Sangma, a 25-year-old resident of the Dakopgre area under the 51 No. South Tura Constituency, sells water door-to-door using a Mahindra pick-up. He highlighted, “In the South Tura Constituency area, most places are facing a scarcity of water. I sell 1500 liters of water for 800 to 900 rupees, and I sell around 12000 liters of water daily.”

Fleming R. Marak, an 18-year-old student from Williamnagar, currently residing in a rented house in the Walbakgre area under 51 No. South Tura Constituency, is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application from ICFAI University. He highlighted that there is a significant communication gap in the area. Despite the University being just two kilometres away from his rented house, it takes him 15 minutes to walk to it. Due to the lack of public buses, auto-rickshaws charge 10 rupees for a one-way ride.

Marak added, “If I spend 20 rupees for the up and down trip from my college, I would have no pocket money left for food during college time. Additionally, most of the time, auto-rickshaws refuse to go due to the backward location.”

Fleming mentioned, “Some students have to travel around 7 kilometres to reach the university, and due to the lack of public buses, it becomes difficult to commute. For example, it costs 50 rupees for a one-way trip from the Chandmari area to the University.”

He also added, “My aim in life is to pursue software engineering. However, the internet connectivity in this area is not up to the mark. Although JIO network towers are present in nearby areas, the 4G network does not work properly. As a result, we face several problems during programming classes and practice sessions.”

Pancheng Amfang Sangma (45 years old) and his wife Stella V. Marak, who come from a below-poverty-line family, collect water from hill streams as they did not receive the central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme that provides water to every household.

“We did not receive a PMAY house either. Now, we hope to get a house and free water from the upcoming government along with job opportunities,” Sangma said.

It should be noted that the family collects 32 buckets of water from streams in the Hawakhana area under the South Tura constituency every day to support their family. Pancheng also urged the upcoming government to develop roads, bus connectivity, and internet connections to help students overcome their problems and progress faster.

Bhanu Dey, a non-tribal voter aged 70 from Belderpara under the 51 No. South Tura Constituency, stated that the previous government had constructed roads in his area and ensured a steady supply of water and electricity. However, he hopes that the upcoming government will increase the reservation for government jobs for non-tribals residing in Meghalaya.

Bhanu Dey also emphasized that the government should establish engineering, medical, and other colleges in the Garo hills to provide relief to the people and enable students to complete their higher studies in their homeland and serve their state and country. Dey, who runs a stationary shop in the P A Sangma Super Market Complex, also wants the new government to construct bridges to control traffic jams in the area

“In the Tura market area, there are very few pedestrian-friendly streets, leading to traffic jams and difficulties for people trying to walk through the market. Therefore, the government should provide a designated space for vendors to sell a variety of items, such as vegetables and other goods,” suggested Dey.

The 50 No. North Tura (ST) constituency has 34,232 registered voters, comprising 17,164 males and 17,068 females. Similarly, the 51 No. South Tura Constituency (ST) has 33,499 registered voters, with 16,362 male voters and 17,137 female voters.

