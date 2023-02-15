Down with viral, Rijiju to skip poll campaigning

New Delhi: Law Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju said he is suffering from viral fever and will not be campaigning in Meghalaya on Wednesday for assembly polls.

Rijiju had been campaigning in Tripura ahead of Thursday’s assembly polls.

“Suffering from acute viral fever since last 24 hours … I’ve been asked to remain indoor and take rest,” he wrote on Twitter.

The minister said he will miss Wednesday’s public meetings in Meghalaya.

The state goes to poll on February 27.

