Meghalaya: Mawrie says BJP not against Valentine's Day celebrations

Shillong: An allegedly fake letter has been circulating on social media with claims that BJP Meghalaya is against celebrating Valentine’s Day and unmarried couples celebrating it. The BJP in Meghalaya on Tuesday condemned the fake letter and the “despicable politics” behind it.

Reacting to the letter, State President of the BJP Ernest Mawrie said that the BJP has a very pragmatic view of all festivals and welcomes celebrations as they lift the happiness quotient of the society.

Mawrie called the letter a cheap political stunt “that a desperate opposition has tried to pull on the BJP just ahead of the upcoming assembly elections”.

“The letter goes on to show that political opponents of the BJP are scared of the rising popularity of the party in Meghalaya, and in despair are trying to give a communal colour to the elections.”

The letter is a conspiracy to defame the BJP and to create mistrust against the party, Mawrie said. However, these contemptible and malicious tactics will not fool the people.

The BJP has initiated the filing of a FIR against all those responsible for the circulation of the fake letter. A case for forgery will also be filled against the culprit.

“The BJP wishes all the people of the state happy Valentine’s Day and wishes that the festival of love bring more smiles in all lives,” said Mawrie.

“The BJP has shaken their very foundation of corruption and they are naturally and expectedly desperate. This fake letter circulating on social media is a direct result of this. This stunt is also proof that the BJP is the choice of the people of Meghalaya and that the BJP is going to lead the next government in the state.”

