Shillong: The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to the Chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW), Phidalia Toi, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by participating in a recent election rally of Wailadmiki Shylla, an NPP candidate from Jowai.

MSCW chief Toi has been given two days to respond as to why action should not be taken against her for violating the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules 2019.

Earlier, a delegation of Congress leaders led by AICC media coordinators Bobbeeta Sharma and Adv Mathew Anthony, along with state Mahila president Joplin Scott Shylla, had submitted a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor. The complaint demanded the immediate removal of Phidalia Toi as the Chairperson of the MSWC and the disqualification of Wailadmiki Shylla as a candidate in response to Toi’s participation in an election rally.

