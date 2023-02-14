Hikindro D Sangma, a resident of Bollongpang in the Bajengdoba North Garo Hills of Meghalaya, has turned his mother’s bael tea recipe into a successful business venture.

Sangma discovered the healing properties of bael tea while undergoing treatment in the hospital, where his mother used to being him the bael blend. He began processing the tea in 2015.

Since then, he has collaborated with retail outlets in the East and West Garo hills, with bulk orders of Hikindro Bael Tea reaching as far as Mizoram, Nagaland, and Assam. Presently, he sells approximately 65kg of tea per month and is looking to expand his reach by partnering with e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Hikindro D Sangma of Hikindro Bael Tea.

Through his efforts, Sangma hopes to promote his brand across the country and increase sales in the future, he told EastMojo.

Hikindro Bael Tea is a prime example of sustainable and healthy manufacturing that uses wood apples to create blends that are best known for promoting and maintaining a healthy digestive system, preventing constipation, and boosting immunity.

The economic value of the bael (Aegle marmelos) tree species in South Asia is well-known, with its delicious fruit pulp used to make jam, syrup, and pudding. Moreover, its bioactive compounds such as coumarin, xanthotoxol, imperatorin, aegeline, and marmeline, present in various parts of the plant, have shown promising results in combating various ailments.

In India, bael has been extensively studied for its medical and industrial properties, such as its antidiabetic, anticancerous, antifertility, antimicrobial, immunogenic, and insecticidal activities. With its numerous medicinal values and health benefits, bael has been a long-standing ingredient in ayurvedic herbal medical preparations.

Initially, Sangma sold his product in the local market in Garo hills, but he has since been able to connect with markets across the state.

Bael trees are a common sight in India, typically planted near temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and revered by devotees. Native to the Indian subcontinent, the bael tree has been an important part of Indian culture for centuries.

Now, thanks to the efforts of entrepreneurs like Sangma, the rest of the world can experience the benefits of this remarkable tree.

“Bael tea has elicited a good response and has got a smoky aroma,” Sangma said.

“The process of making Bael tea is quite intricate, beginning with the careful cleaning of the fruit under running water. Once peeled, the fruit is dried in the sun until it takes on a reddish hue, after which it is fried in a pan to enhance its aroma and prolong its shelf life,” he said.

Initially, Sangma sold his product in the local market in Garo hills, but has since been able to connect with markets across the state. Customers who have used Bael tea for two to three years have reported that it has helped to strengthen their immune systems and improve their overall health.

Sangma’s journey to success with Bael tea wasn’t without its challenges. Despite starting to make the tea in 2015, actual sales didn’t begin until 2020 due to the lack of marketing and sales channels. However, he persevered and eventually found success thanks to the help and support of government initiatives like PRIME (Promotion and Incubation of Market-Driven Enterprises).

PRIME, an entrepreneurship development and promotion initiative by the Planning Department of the Government of Meghalaya, aims to create an inclusive and supportive ecosystem that allows local entrepreneurs to start, grow and flourish.

Sangma is just one of many success stories that have emerged as a result of PRIME’s efforts. Thanks to their assistance, Sangma was able to expand his business and bring the benefits of Bael tea to more people across the Northeast.

Sangma’s hard work and dedication to creating a high-quality product didn’t go unnoticed, as he was recognized with the PRIME Top 50 Chief Minister Entrepreneur Championship Challenge Cohort (CMECC) 2.0 award, which included a prize of Rs 50,000.

In addition to the award, Sangma attended the Industrial Training Programme, where he had the opportunity to meet other entrepreneurs from across the region who shared his passion for innovation and business. Through this program, he gained valuable insights and made connections that helped him to take his business to the next level.

Meghalaya, the state in which Sangma operates his business, has also been recognized as one of the best performers in developing a strong startup ecosystem, earning high marks in the National State Startup Rankings 2021 alongside states like Gujarat and Karnataka.

“PRIME has also aided me in digital marketing and improving my packaging, including labeling and incorporating my brand logo, which has made my product more appealing to customers. Additionally, I have been able to collaborate with other entrepreneurs with the help of PRIME. They have also assisted me in getting registered with FSSAI and MSME. Thanks to PRIME, I had the opportunity to attend machinery training in Bhopal, which has helped me in scaling up my business and reaching a larger market and audience,” said Sangma.

“My mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of people in the region and the state. In the future, I plan to expand my business by producing Bael leaf powder that can be used as a face mask to help those with skin diseases. I also plan to process supplements from ripened Bael fruit,” the entrepreneur added.

