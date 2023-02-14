Shillong: The Meghalaya senior Congress leaders submitted a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday, accusing State Women’s Commission Chairperson, Phidalia Toi, of abusing her office by participating in an election rally for Jowai NPP candidate Wailadmiki Shylla.

The complaint stated that Wailadmiki Shylla‘s candidacy should be disqualified because Phidalia Toi’s participation in his election rally constitutes an abuse of her office. The complainants cite precedent to support their argument.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to members of the Congress party, in 1971, Yashpal Kapur, a gazetted officer of the Government of India, was appointed as the election agent of the appellant while serving in Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s Secretariat.

He resigned from his post on January 13, 1971, and his resignation was accepted with effect from January 14, 1971.

On January 25, 1971, a notification was issued by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat regarding Kapur’s resignation.

However, the High Court determined that Gandhi had held herself out as a candidate for the election from December 29, 1970, and this was a violation of Section 123(7) of the RP Act, leading to her disqualification as a candidate.

The delegation of Congress party members also lodged a complaint about the defacement of Shillong city by posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J.P. Nadda. The CEO of Meghalaya, Frederick Kharkongor, has acknowledged the complaint and taken cognizance of the matter. He has promised that appropriate action will be taken after a due process of investigation for both complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Regarding the complaints, CEO Frederick Kharkongor stated that his office will seek a report from the Deputy Commissioner of West Jaintia Hills District and verify the various points raised in the complaint. “After receiving the reply, necessary action will be taken, and if required, a show cause notice will be issued,” Kharkongor said.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Mawrie says BJP not against Valentine’s Day celebrations

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









