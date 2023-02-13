Meghalaya 2023 poll different from 2018 in Phulbari: SG Esmatur Mominin

Phulbari: TMC candidate Esmatur Mominin, from Phulbari, who recently quit the NPP over differences to join the party as its candidate, stated that the election this year was vastly different from the one in 2018.

Mominin, in an interview, made the above statements about the changed dynamics in local politics in Phulbari.

“Last elections, we had a Hindu candidate, a candidate from the Garo community as well as 2 minority candidates. This time there is no candidate from the Hindu community and that has changed the entire situation. I have been in constant touch with them since I was elected in 2018 and have been receiving positive responses from them. I am sure that the intensive campaigns with my supporters along with the positive response I am garnering, will lead us to a win,” said the former MLA.

Stating that despite all his efforts there were still a lot many things that still required work.

“The first thing I will try to work on is the Rongai Valley mini hydel project which has been languishing for a long time now. The next is to enhance the salary pattern of the Ad-hoc teachers and try to ensure the SSA teachers are released on time. With regards to infrastructure, my focus will be on the hills which still require a lot of attention,” he stated when asked about his vision for the constituency if re-elected.

One constant with the plain belt has been the power situation, something that has been harped on by three-time MLA and rival, NPP’s AT Mondal.

When asked what happened with the power grid in Chibinang, which just requires charging to be activated, Mominin said that he tried his best to get the same inaugurated and running but failed. He also added the situation worsened after the revenue circle was given to a private firm.

“Bills have become a major area of concern as in some months people get Rs 1000 as dues while in others they are charged Rs 3,000 though the power consumption remains the same. I have raised this issue at least 3 times. If voted to power, I will take a keen interest in resolving this. I will also try to make sure the power grid is operational as soon as possible,” he informed.

On the NPP calling the TMC an outsider party, Mominin asserted that the statement was false as PA Sangma himself had stood and won on a TMC ticket.

“He (late PA Sangma) was not only a party member but also won on a TMC ticket (then National Trinamool Congress). He was the first one who brought this party to Meghalaya. This is now a party that is liked by people of all communities, especially due to the contributions of Mukul Sangma and Charles Pyngrope,” he stressed.

Mominin asserted that people were aware of what the TMC had achieved in West Bengal and that it would bring development to the entire state if voted to power.

